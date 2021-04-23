On ruling coalition functioning PNL's Orban says: It was a difficult stalemate; things will get better

National chairman of the National Liberal party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said in Craiova on Friday regarding the functioning of the ruling coalition after their most recent disputes, that a "difficult" stalemate has been overcome and things "will get better."

Orban added that "steps forward" have been taken that could lead to improving the way the coalition works.

"Any instance of dispute brings the possibility of improving certain things that do not work very well. I think that after overcoming this stalemate - which was a rather difficult stalemate - things will go better, certainly under the given circumstances. It is an additional document to the protocol that speaks of solidarity, of mutual support, of not attacking colleagues, even less of the prime minister, it speaks of the procedure of removing from office a minister, who has to take certain steps, an information, an objective evaluation, with the arguments for removal and a discussion in the coalition, that is, some steps forward have been taken, which I say can lead to an improvement in operation. Now, it depends on the goodwill of all partners; nobody in a coalition government can say they get the absolute truth. The absolute truth must always be discussed, negotiated, solutions have to be sought after talks, common solutions that can represent the agenda and the public of each of the formations in the coalition," said Orban.

Orban, who is also speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, paid a visit to Dolj County on Friday.