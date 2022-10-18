One car completely burned down, other three damaged in fire in Unirii Passage in Bucharest

A car in the middle of the Unirii Passage in Bucharest completely burned down, three other cars are damaged, but there are no human casualties, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat, announced on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

The head of the DSU wanted to specify that fire trucks do not access spaces with smoke and zero visibility, but the hoses are pulled and the firefighters make their way there.

Approximately 20 people were evacuated by the rescue teams of the Emergency Situations Inspectorate.

8 fire trucks and 5 vehicles from Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication (SMURD) were on the scene.

There were two adults and a child in the car that caught fire.

According to the latest information, there were approximately 100 cars in the passage and on the access ramps.