Bucharest remains in the red scenario, with 4.15 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitants, dropping from the previous day, when the incidence was of 4.41, the Strategic Communication Group announced on Friday.

In the red scenario there still are the counties of Ilfov, with an incidence of 4.13 cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2 per thousand inhabitants, and Cluj - 4.04.

In the last 24 hours there were 2,523 newly confirmed cases with people infected with SARS-CoV-2.