Open Doors Day in a rose garden in Jurilovca village

The owners of a rose plantation in the Tulcea village of Jurilovca will open their doors this weekend to people who want to admire the first blooms of May.

The owner of the plantation, Liliana Echimov, told AGERPRES that the garden has an area of 1,100 square meters, and behind it you can see the Golovita lake in the Razim-Sinoe complex. These flowers were brought from Bulgaria and have a much more intense fragrance.

"These roses, Rosa Damascena Triginpetala, are very special. They have 30pct more rose oil than the average rose. Thus, their fragrance is much richer and their properties are more special than other roses. A larger quantity can be found in the Rose Valley in Bulgaria, but we brought them here, closer to our delta lands to enjoy them," Liliana Echimov said.

She also said that the Open Doors Day in the rose plantation of Jurilovca begins Saturday, at 09:00hrs, and ends at 18:00hrs, the entrance to the plantation being 10 RON per person.

"Within the event, the guests will be able to taste rose jam and lemonade made from rose syrup," Liliana Echimov said.

From the roses, the plantation owners make a Romanian traditional brandy and rose water.

"Initially, we had the idea to make rose jam, but we found that this variety of roses has some more special effects and then we thought of a wider variety of products. We haven't accessed European funds, we want to. For the time being, we are on our own,"the owner of the rose plantation in Jurilovca said.

According to the source, this is the second consecutive year in which this event is organized.

"Roses only last one month and they don't bloom anymore. For the rest of the year, you have to give them water, tend them. The blooming lasts from 20 May to 15 June," Liliana Echimov said.

On Sunday, 21 May, a brunch will be held at the same place, with a fee of 160 RON for public access, with a maximum of 30 seats.

The event is part of the project "Taste Jurilovca," carried out together with the association "Discover Jurilovca" and with the financial support of a private company, the project aiming to promote authentic local gastronomy.