Operating schedule of TAROM flights at Henri Coanda International Airport not to be affected

The operating schedule of TAROM flights at Henri Coanda International Airport is not affected, and the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) has not imposed sanctions on the national air operator, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The company's reaction comes following information published in the press according to which Bucharest Airports National Company is considering the termination of services to TAROM, but also the initiation of legal actions regarding the airline's insolvency.

"Following the information that appeared in the public space in the last few hours, according to which the Bucharest Airports National Company (CNAB) is considering to suspend the provision of any services to the national air operator, TAROM company informs its customers that such a situation is totally unrealistic, as no sanctions have been imposed by CNAB on TAROM. First of all, regarding the contractual relationship between TAROM and CNAB, it is very important to specify that TAROM ensures by all means that it will fulfill its financial obligations, as well as the fact that TAROM can guarantee the recovery of this debt," the release says, told Agerpres.

In its turn, CNAB gave assurances, also following information from the press, that there is no risk of interruption of TAROM operations at Henri Coanda airport.