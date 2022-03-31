Operational leasing market exceeds level of 77,000 units in administration in 2021

The operational leasing market grew in line with the car market, exceeding the level of 77,000 units in administration, at the end of 2021, according to the Association of Operational Leasing Companies (ASLO) estimates, said on Thursday ASLO president Bogdan Apahidean.

He specified that this represents an increase of over 8,000 vehicles, namely 12% compared to the end of 2017, the last year with available data on volumes.

In the same period, 2017-2021, the registrations of cars and light commercial vehicles increased by 13%.

At the same time, the share of the full-service product has increased to 90%, "proving that this option provides the greatest benefits offered by the outsourcing of car fleet management".

According to data centralized by ASLO, the top five member companies include: LeasePlan Romania, Arval Service Lease Romania, ALD Automotive, Autonom Services and BCR Fleet Management.

Bogdan Apahidean also said that, this year, ASLO is preparing an approach with the Environmental Fund Authority in order to extend access to eco-tickets, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The association intends to build a legislative proposal to allow direct leasing customers direct access to eco-tickets, as today they are only available to the leasing company and not to the user. If this demarche were successful, the tickets would be offered per user and not per leasing company, the green car park in Romania would have additional chances of expansion," said Bogdan Apahidean.

The full members of ASLO bring together the main operational leasing companies on the Romanian market: ALD Automotive, Arval Service Lease Romania, Autonom, Services, Autotechnica Fleet Services, BCR Fleet Management, Business Lease Romania, LeasePlan Romania, New Kopel Romania, Premium Leasing , RCI Financing Romania, Unicredit Leasing Fleet Management. The associate members are: Autovista Romania, Dekra Certification, Marsh Insurance-Reinsurance Broker and SGS Romania.