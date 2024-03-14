Opportunity to have vote until year's end regarding Romania's full accession to Schengen (MEP Negrescu)

AGERPRES special corespondent, Florin Stefan, reports: There is the opportunity to have a vote until the end regarding Romania's full accession to the Schengen area, but for that our country must demonstrate that it has the ability to comply with the requirements of the circulation area, Social-Democratic Party (PSD) MEP Victr Negrescu said in Strasbourg.

Negrescu, who is a quaestor of the EP, claims that we must "prove that we manage to enter properly by air and sea", in the context that Romania will partially join the Schengen area from March 31.

On Wednesday, in a briefing for Romanian journalists, he commented on the manifesto voted at the Congress of the European People's Party in Bucharest, which included a reference to supporting Romania's accession to Schengen and refuted the statements of the EPP leader, Manfred Weber, regarding the opposition of Austrian socialists to the expansion of the zone of free movement.

Negrescu explained that the Austrian social democrats unanimously voted in the EP and at two congresses of the Party of European Socialists (PES) the resolutions supporting Romania's accession to Schengen, so Manfred Weber's statement regarding the opposition of the Austrian social democrats "has nothing to do with the reality"