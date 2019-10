National leader of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban has announced that a censure motion will be lodged today at an hour still to be set.

"The motion will be tabled by the leaders of the parliamentary groups representing the parties that support the motion. It will be tabled today, at an hour to be determined," said Orban, at the end of a meeting of the PNL leadership.He mentioned that the number of signatures will be accurate when submitting the motion.