Opposition leader Orban urges FinMin Teodorovici to immediately pay gov't debt to companies

National chairman of the opposition National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban has called on Prime Minister Viorica Dancila to urge Finance Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici to pay immediately and without delay the government's debt to commercial companies, arguing that the government is "sequestrating'' their money by intentionally delaying Value-Added Tax (VAT) refunds.

"Orlando Teodorovici, the minister of public finance, is stealing from corporate money in order to brag about the tax collection plan as he has run out of money to sustain the irrational spending of the Dancila government. In June, Orlando Teodorovici forcibly took away corporate money and deliberately delayed the reimbursement of the VAT receipts owed to these companies (...) Every month, companies are reimbursed by the government, in two installments, the difference between the amounts collected from VAT and those due to the national budget, which amount to almost 2 billion lei per month," Orban said in a press statement.

In his opinion, Teodorovici "does not understand how the private environment works" and "abusively and discretionally uses the money of the most important taxpayers in the Romanian economy."

According to him, "In June, the companies that have to shoulder the economic hardships and need their money to finance their day-to-day business did not receive any VAT refund, and they were virtually robbed by the Ministry of Public Finance, who used their money for other purposes."

"Minister Teodorovici is disregarding the companies in the private sector, seriously violating the principle of equal treatment between state bodies and taxpayers. When a company or a citizen falls behind schedule on paying their taxes, the Soviet Commissars currently running the Public Finance, act immediately and freeze taxpayers' account, resorting to forced enforcement and levying interest and penalties for each day of delay. But, when the government fails to pay its dues to companies and taxpayers for more than a month, nothing happens; moreover, the current ministers are purposefully postponing the payments because they are acting like the overlords of the Romanian economy and of the work of honest people. I am publicly urging Viorica Vasilica Dancila to urge the minister of public finance to pay immediately and without delay the government's debt to commercial companies that take care of the smooth running of the Romanian economy and the wealth of their employees. Romania can no longer continue with this kind of chaotic and abusive governance that is deliberately and cynically acting against the private sector, obstructing the only engines of sound economic development," said Orban.