Opposition PSD, AUR claim simple motion against minister Ghinea passes

Leaders of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD ) and Alliance for Romanian Unity (AUR) in the Chamber of Deputies claimed on Tuesday that a simple motion against Minister of European Investment and Projects Cristian Ghinea was adopted by the plenary sitting of the chamber because the electronic votes should not be taken into account.

PSD group leader Alfred Simonis said after chair of the sitting Cristina Pruna announced that the motion was defeated, that the electronic votes should not be taken into account.

AUR group leader George Simion also argued that the motion passed.Leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) group Gabriel Andronache replied that the motion was defeated because the vote was open and electronic devices used.