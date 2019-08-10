Opposition's Barna says August 10 is becoming a symbol

National leader of the opposition Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna said on Saturday that August 10, with the violence against a street protest in Bucharest City in 2018, is becoming a symbol, as has happened with other events in history - December 1 , May 9, January 24 or December 22.

"In the history of a nation there are dates that quickly lose their resonance of calendar numbers and become symbols that carry the emotion of a society or a generation. December 1, May 9, January 24 or December 22 are such dates. People retain the impression and emotion of a major event and after a while, the date becomes an affective reference of a country. I do not think that there is a faster conversion of the date into a symbol as in the case of August 10," Barna said in a Facebook post.According to him, August 10 means "a lot of hope and emotion" and "a lot of pain and frustration," as it represents "the hope of a Romania lost for 30 years" on other meridians, it is the "emotion of a scattered Romania" that came to Bucharest, and also "the pain "of a desecrated Romania," as those who arrived last year from the diaspora were "chased away, beaten and gassed by a country that used its gendarmes not to protect, but to spread terror and horror."August 10, added Barna, is about "the frustration of a despised Romania over the fact that one year after that revulsive civic atrocity and after a vote that showed that things can no longer be as they were, the story is wrapped up, and those responsible were "penalised" by being promoted to other positions.""We were there last year, we got our portion of gas and sticks doled out by the government. Our members will be today in Victory Square, among the citizens, next to them, as we have been for three years. We will not collect signatures in the market and we will not campaign there. August 10 is from now on about respecting Romania everywhere. Respect to diaspora, respect to Romania!" read's Barna's Facebook post.