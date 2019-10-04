Orban about future government: I cannot name names at this time

The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ludovic Orban, stated on Friday that he cannot say for certain who will be part of the future government, if the censure motion will pass, but that he will propose valuable liberals.

"Our objective is to unite all the forces in the Parliament of Romania who still have a trace of lucidity and of responsibility towards the country in order to coalesce them to succeed in bringing down this government. What will happen after will be the result of some negotiations that will take place in agreement with the Constitution, at the Cotroceni Palace, consultations that will be started by the President of Romania. I do not want to anticipate the results. Certainly the President of Romania, following these consultations, will propose the solution for Romania, and this solution, we will surely support. In what regards forming government, (...) PNL has announced it assumes the responsibility of governing," said Orban, on Friday, in a press conference in central Sibiu.

The PNL leader showed that he cannot say exactly which liberals will be part of the future executive.

"If we are called to form government, certainly we will appeal to the most valuable members of the PNL, and among the most valuable members of the PNL is first deputy chair Raluca Turcan. (...) In what regards the composition of the future government, I cannot say names at this time, (...) it will be the product of an extremely exigent analysis. (...) When we will be called to govern, we will have the capacity of presenting a government with competent, upright, honest people," Orban emphasized.

The PNL chairman, Ludovic Orban, first deputy chair of the PNL, Raluca Turcan, and deputy PM of Moldova Andrei Nastase discussed, on Friday, in Sibiu, liberal solutions for an efficient administration.