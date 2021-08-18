 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Orban: Anyone from PNL can run for party leadership; deadline - August 25

click.ro
Ludovic Orban
The incumbent national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that any member can submit bids for the party leadership, with the deadline being August 25.

Asked if there is a possibility of a third candidate for the PNL leadership, Orban replied: "Don't ask me. Anyone from the National Liberal Party can run, submit their candidacy. But, of course, the deadline for submitting candidacies is what the statutes say. The deadline for submitting candidacies is 30 days before the date of the convention of the congress, which means that the deadline is August 25, not August 20, not another date, as reported by other colleagues of mine, who, they probably read the statutes during sleep and not during the waking period."

Orban said that on Thursday at 18.00hrs he will officially submit his candidacy for a new term of office at the helm of the party.

The PNL National Political Bureau (BPN) unanimously voted an exemption from the statutes for Florin Citu's candidacy to the PNL presidency, as previous discussions were related to his seniority in the party in order to be able to participate in the internal elections, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.