Orban: Citu, proposal for PM, endorsed by PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR

National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Ludovic Orban announced on Friday evening that the PNL, the Save Romania Union (USR) - The Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) agreed on the Government structure and the leadership positions in Parliament, according to AGERPRES.

"Today, the three political formations that voiced this will reached an agreement regarding the creation of the Government, the structure of the Government and, also, the positions to be filled in by the three political formations in respect to the most important offices in state. As far as the most importance offices in state are concerned, Florin Citu is the candidate for prime minister, endorsed by UDMR, USR PLUS and PNL. In respect to the two president offices at Parliament, the Senate president will be given by an USR PLUS candidate, the Chamber speaker will be a PNL candidate," Orban said, after the negotiations among PNL, USR PLUS and UDMR that took place at Vila Lac.

He showed that the future government would have two deputy PMs and 18 ministries, out of which 9 headed by PNL representatives, 6 by USR PLUS representatives and 3 by UDMR representatives.