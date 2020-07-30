Orban: Gov't supports Sibiu County University Hospital, a bold, indispensable project

The government supports the construction of the Sibiu County University Hospital, as it supports all projects to develop the quality of medical services, Prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday in central Sibiu, after participating in the presentation of the site of the new medical facility.

"Our presence here is a guarantee of the support of the Romanian Government for the project of the Sibiu County University Hospital. It is a spectacular project, an indispensable project, to provide quality health services for the inhabitants of Sibiu County and not only for them. It is not only a hospital project, it is a university hospital project and, above all, it is a project that puts research first in this entity that is being built today. For Sibiu it is paramount to carry out such a project, which I am convinced will become an extremely important medical center in Romania. As far as we are concerned, the Government supports this project, as it supports all projects to develop the quality of medical services, be they hospitals, equipment, support of family medicine or outpatient medicine, all these projects are a priority for the Government I lead," Ludovic Orban said.

The Prime minister noted that in addition to the regional hospitals Iasi, Cluj-Napoca and Craiova, for the construction of which the financing contracts from European funds have been signed, "the government also supports the hospital in Sibiu and the hospital in Brasov and many other projects, some of which, like this one, are initiated by the local authorities".

According to the feasibility study completed in July, the new county hospital is the largest public investment in Sibiu County since the Revolution of 1989, with a total value of around 500 million euro.