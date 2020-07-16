Orban: Health system coped with treatment requests; measure plans - prepared

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, referring to the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 infection, that plans are being prepared for the health system to cope with any situation "up to a limit," adding that if people are not healthy, they cannot enjoy other rights.

"The health system, as you have seen both during the state of emergency and in the state of alert, is a system that has dealt with treatment requests, we have prepared action plans to deal with any situation, of course, to a limit," Orban said at the Senate when asked about the number of infections with the novel coronavirus.Asked who would assume responsibility for the increase in the number of cases, Orban said: "Good question. How would Government assume responsibility, the Government has ordered all the measures that were annulled by decisions of the Constitutional Court, made at the request of the Ombudsman."