Orban: Issue of bonuses to be addressed in bill aimed at improving Wage Law

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban declared on Monday that the bonuses granted to state employees represent a "complex" issue, which will be addressed in the bill to improve the public sector Wage Law.

"The issue of bonuses is a complex issue that will be addressed in the bill to improve the public sector Wage Law. If we propose amendments in the parliamentary debate on the state budget law, we will do it by mutual agreement within the coalition, after we make a decision and we announce it. On the other hand, with regard to the public sector, there already is a decision that has been taken to postpone by a year the 25 percent increase which was expected from 1 January 2021 for the salaries of public sector employees, there is also a decision taken to keep the validity of holiday vouchers that have not been used and not to issue new holiday vouchers for 2021, because there are holiday vouchers that were issued in 2019 and 2020 that have not been used and for which we have extended their validity and can be used," said Orban in Parliament.

According to him, some "small" corrections are still needed for this year's draft state budget.

He said he wished the parliamentary debate on the draft budget to take place as soon as possible.

"Every parliamentarian, every parliamentary group has the right to formulate proposals for amendments that will have to be debated. (...) The sooner we can finalize the debate and the adoption, the better it will be," the PNL leader said.

He said that more budget proposals can still be made and that it would be better for government coalition lawmakers not to table many amendments.

"For the health of the coalition and for the health of the debates, especially considering Prime Minister Florin Citu's official visit to Brussels, where there are certain commitments that we have made in relation to our EU partners, it would be very good for the bill to be passed in a form, if possible, the form adopted by the Government," Orban said.

He specified that the Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, was present at the meeting of the coalition for discussions on the simple motion against him submitted by the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

During the coalition meeting, Ludovic Orban added, it was decided that the parliamentarians of the three parties should vote against the PSD simple motion against the Minister of Health.

"From my point of view, in terms of allocation by ministries, by main authorizing officers, it is the best possible budget that could be drawn up in the given conditions, in which we have to fit in a deficit target as close as possible to 7%, we must meet a need to reduce the structural deficit, to reduce spending in the medium and long term, and at the same time to maintain the system of taxes and duties without raising or introducing any new tax or levy," the Liberal leader added.