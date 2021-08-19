Orban: It's not just count of branch presidents that is important in competition for PNL leadership

The leadership of the National Liberal Party (PNL) must be decided by the 5,000 delegates to the party's Congress who "vouch every day for the party's image, who promote and defend liberal ideas," PNL sitting Chairman Ludovic Orban said on Thursday, adding that it's not just the count of branch presidents that is important in the competition for the party's leadership.

"We have almost 1,300 mayors who are models of proper activity, of local government performance. Most of them have radically changed for the better the communities they have led. We have thousands and thousands of local and county councilors, of people who represent us in the central administration and in the devolved services, good professionals, honest, fair people, it's them who really represent the PNL and they should decide who deserves to lead the party. With all due respect for my fellow party branch presidents, with many of whom I have worked, but I don't think that it's just the count of branch presidents that is important in this competition. There will be 5,000 delegates at the Congress, who will represent the nearly 200,000 party members who vouch every day for the party, who promote and defend PNL's ideas and image and who are the ones who should decide on PNL's leadership," Orban said after submitting his candidacy for a new term as PNL Chairman.

Orban deplored the fact that "although the PNL has quality members, people with professional prestige, persons of character who are appreciated in the community, consistent people who keep their word and who are truly noteworthy representatives of the PNL," the party is "completely different from what it looked like two or three months ago., Agerpres informs.

According to him, along with the party Chairman, the the Congress due on September 25 will elect the presidents of the Court of Honor and Arbitration and the president of the Review and Censorship Committee, while the rest of the leadership will be elected by a National Council that will be organized later on.

"The competition that kicks off now, and which will see its outcome on September 25 is the competition for the PNL. I trust the discernment of my colleagues, I trust the party democracy, in spite of the tendencies contrary to the democratic spirit which have shown here and there. I am convinced that the decision of my colleagues who will attend the Congress on September 25 will ensure an upward trajectory for the PNL and provide the party with the ability to improve its governmental performance and to deliver in all 2024 elections," Orban underscored.