Orban to resign as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday

Ludovic Orban announced that he will resign on Wednesday, at 12.00, from the position of Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies.

Speaking of the current situation he labelled as a "bluff" the decision of President Klaus Iohannis to appoint Dacian Ciolos as candidate for the prime minister office, saying that no party would endorse a government headed by the latter.

"Unfortunately, the decision the president made yesterday is rather a bluff, which not only is not meant to solve the crisis, but has as effect the prolongation of the political and governmental crisis and the deepening of the crisis. It is obvious to anyone with some knowledge of the political situation in Romania that, in spite of the good intention of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity and that of Dacian Ciolos, who in fact were the only ones to have gone to the Cotroceni consultations with a proposal for prime minister, the appointment of Dacian Ciolos as candidate for prime minister is an appointment not taking into account the principle of constitutional loyalty which should have been enforced and does not take into account that the appointment must be done in the case of a prime minister who should actually stand chances of getting a parliamentary majority. (...) Neither the current National Liberal Party leadership nor other political parties will endorse a Ciolos Government," Orban said at the Palace of Parliament.