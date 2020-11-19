Orban: No talk about state of emergency, necessary tools provided by state of alert

Currently there are no discussions about the introduction of the state of emergency, and the state of alert provides the necessary tools for the authorities to keep the pandemic under control, Prime minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday night for private Romania TV broadcaster, according to AGERPRES.

"The state of emergency offers little additional measures to the state of alert. (...) There is no discussion about the state of emergency. The state of alert gives us tools if used rationally, on the basis of scientific evaluations, based on the assessment of the areas most at risk of infection, also provides tools to penalize those who do not comply with the rules. Surely we still have a problem with mayors, for example we can't suspend the authorization of a terrace that doesn't follow the rules. The operating authorizations are given by the mayors and that is why we asked the prefects to call into action the mayors, who must get involved and use all the levers they have at their disposal to communicate those measures and to urge citizens to respect the health measures," Orban added.

He specified that "until a significant reduction in the number of daily infections, the education takes place online."

Ludovic Orban said that the number of schools connected to the Internet has been increased by more than 3,000, "an impressive number of tablets" were distributed and meetings with mobile operators were held" and they were asked to increase Internet coverage in the countryside.

"But there is currently no possibility of connecting all children," said the prime minister, who added that continuous efforts are being made to solve the problem.