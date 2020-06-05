Orban on challenging allowance doubling: Gov't will correct any economically unsustainable measure

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said the National Liberal Party (PNL) considering the possibility of challenging with the Constitutional Court a law rejecting Emergency Ordinance 2/2020 extending the deadline for doubling child allowances to August 1, 2020, adding that the government will correct any measure that is not economically sustainable.

"We are analysing. And the answer I give is very clear: we are a responsible government. Everything that Parliament has been voted votes for quite a long time has nothing to do with the economic reality in Romania, as they are new upon new pieces of legislation that generate (...) new governmental expenses that risks throwing Romania into chaos. It is not normal. I call the members of Parliament for accountability: stop voting for such legislation, stop voting on alms, stop voting for spending increases for which there are no financial resources," Ludovic Orban said on Friday when asked if PNL was considering challenging with the Constitutional Court Parliament's recently passed bill doubling child allowances.The prime minister said that "Romania is in a more difficult situation than other European countries."He pointed out that, at the same time, all the measures prepared by the government in its economic recovery package "are measures that will generate favorable effects on the economy and on the life of every citizen."At a plenary sitting on Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies voted down Emergency Ordinance 2/2020 which extended the deadline for doubling child allowances to August 1, 2020 from February 1, 2020.