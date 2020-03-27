Orban, on contract with Giurgiu company for protective masks: Minister of Finance, to conduct investigation at ONAC

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban announced on Friday an investigation of the Control Body at the National Office for Centralized Public Procurement regarding the contract signed with a company from Giurgiu for the purchase of protective masks, specifying that it will be terminated if it turns out it was not carried out under legal requirements.

"The report in the media showed that in the procurement procedure carried out by the National Office for Centralized Public Procurement a framework contract was signed with a company from Giurgiu county. I asked the Minister of Finance to order an investigation of the Control Body at ONAC, I am waiting for the results of this investigation. Honestly, it seems strange to me that a company that does not have a lot of history and has no experience in the medical area can obtain such a contract. If the contract was not carried out in compliance of the legal requirements, it will be terminated and the persons involved in signing that contract without observing the legal conditions will be held responsible for this decision," said Orban.

The press reported that a company from the village of Giurgiuveanu Uzunu, commune of Calugareni, established in March 2019, is selling to the Government a number of 1.75 million protective masks for the amount of 56 million lei, according to the data published by the National Office for Centralized Public Procurement.