Orban (PNL): Right, moral, salutary for President Iohannis to be involved in referendum campaign alongside Liberals

National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman Ludovic Orban said on Monday it is right, moral and salutary for President Klaus Iohannis to be involved in the referendum campaign alongside the Liberals, according to Agerpres.

"The President has the legal right, even the obligation to get involved in the referendum and to support this referendum by any kind of public appearances. (...) It is both moral and legal. I believe it is profoundly moral to campaign for the referendum which calls on the Romanian population to say very clearly it does not agree with the amnesty and pardon of corruption deeds. It is very moral for the president to conduct this campaign for a referendum that calls on the Romanian population to say 'yes' to the prohibition of regulation by OUG in the field of Justice, and the possibility for other entities other than by the Ombudsman who was the PSD [the Social Democratic Party, major at rule, ed.n]'s lawyer to trigger the constitutionality control for the OUG. (...) It seems to me fair, moral and even salutary for the president of Romania to be involved in this campaign for a referendum alongside PNL, which has declared from the very first moment the support for this referendum," Orban said after the meeting of the PNL Executive Bureau.

He also pointed out that Klaus Iohannis was also invited to the PNL rally on May 18 in Bucharest.