Orban: PSD censure motion to be debated and voted on Tuesday, Gov't wins one day

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the Citu Government "has won just one day", because the censure motion initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be voted on next Tuesday, just one day away compared to the date proposed for the debate of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) - the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) motion, which was rejected in the Joint Standing Bureaus.

"Representatives of PSD and PNL, except yours truly, again violated the Constitution and the rule of law by refusing to schedule the censure motion initiated by USR PLUS and AUR MPs, while scheduling the censure motion filed by PSD. I personally cannot understand such conduct. Behaviour in compliance with the constitutional requirements, with the regulatory provisions should prevail in Parliament and in the Joint Standing Bureaus. Through all the decisions of the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania], including the one made today [Tuesday, ed.n.], obstructing the carrying out of the censure motion, preventing the scheduling of the day of debate and vote on the motion initiated by USR PLUS and AUR parliamentarians represents a violation of the Constitution and the constitutional principle of the rule of law. The Citu government only earned one day. If the USR PLUS motion had been debated, the proposal was for Monday, and the PSD censure motion is debated and voted on Tuesday," Orban explained in Parliament.

Ludovic Orban reminded that, in case the censure motion is adopted by Parliament, Florin Citu cannot be appointed again by President Klaus Iohannis prime minister, because there is a decision of the CCR in this respect, Agerpres informs.

Asked if there is a variant for a PNL prime minister comfortable with the dialogue with USR, Ludovic Orban said: "You have it in front of you! (...) Which, by the way, was the solution in the most difficult period Romania went through after the Second World War".

The Joint Standing Bureaus of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate decided on Tuesday that the PSD motion be read, on Thursday, from 14:00 hrs, in joint plenary session, and will be debated and voted next Tuesday, from 12:00 hrs.

For the censure motion initiated by USR PLUS, the Joint Standing Bureaus decided to wait for the publication of the reasoning of the CCR decision regarding the referral submitted by Prime Minister Florin Citu on the existence of a constitutional conflict between the Government and Parliament.

On Tuesday, PSD submitted the censure motion titled "Stop poverty, price increases and criminals. Down with the Citu Government!".