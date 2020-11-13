 
     
Orban: Second increase in child's allowances - from January 1

Ludovic Orban

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that the doubling of children's allowances will be done taking into account the economic situation and the real revenues forecast to the state budget, that is in steps, by 20%, and the second increase will follow from January 1, according to AGERPRES.

"(...) I said: we double the allowances, but taking into account the economic situation and the real revenues that we forecast to the state budget, that is, we do it in five steps, by 20% each increase. We have already made the first increase and the second will follow from January 1. You cannot generate expenses without revenues," Orban told Realitatea Plus.

The Prime Minister stated that "no leu borrowed by the Government was borrowed in vain", as this money is used to support investments, to co-finance European-funded projects, to pay furlough, for measures to bring back in activity the employees after the end of the furlough.

