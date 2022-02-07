Order of Sanitary Merit 3rd class, awarded by President Iohannis to firefighter Iulian Rotariu

Firefighter Iulian Rotariu with the northeastern Botosani Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU), who won the NOMAD ultra marathon in Finnish Lapland at the end of January, was awarded, on Monday, the Order of Sanitary Merit 3rd class by President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, "as a sign of appreciation for the importance, contribution and professionalism proven in ensuring the medical act".

The award was granted for the ISU warrant officer's efforts to fight for the cause of children with autism.

"Thank you for the distinction that has been granted to me. It is a distinction that honors and motivates me at the same time to be able to move forward with love, with a smile on my face, with strength, with courage, to be able to show the whole world that I am Romanian, that I am a firefighter, that I am from Botosani," said Iulian Rotariu.

The ultra-marathoner from Botosani recounted that he succeeded in winning the competition after running uninterruptedly for 237 kilometers in the Finnish Lapland, at minus 35 degrees, in knee-deep snow and in an extremely strong wind. He testified that he suffered mild frostbite on both his hands and feet, but continued to run animated by the thought of children with autism.

"We are at an honorable moment and I feel highly moved, because in such a small man there is an extraordinarily great soul, a colleague who, through his elegance, is a messenger not only of the Inspectorate, but of Botosani County and Romania worldwide," the head of ISU Botosani, Decebal Muraru told a press conference.