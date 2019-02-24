Ordinance 7 attacks Romanian justice dramatically, society, country have to resist

Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna said on Sunday evening, at a protest rally in Victoriei Square, that the Emergency Ordinance 7/2019 "attacks" justice, adding that the protests might cause its withdrawal, as it happened with the Emergency Ordinance 13 in 2017.

"At this moment Romania is massively assaulted by Ordinance 7. The Ordinance 7 attacks the Romanian justice dramatically and the society and the country have to resist. These thousands of people in the square are here to convey this message. The USR-PLUS alliance is in the first line in this struggle of the Romanian society for normality and survival. We are here with the citizens, together with the citizens, because the USR-PLUS alliance has now become the hope of normality and the hope of a European Romania. (...) I trust that this protest and the actions in the coming days will lead to a similar result or need to lead to a similar result, namely that this ordinance be withdrawn because magistrates know very well what this ordinance means, magistrates know very well that they will be subordinated to party orders from PSD and that is why they are protesting these days and that is why it is very good that they have come out to protest," said Dan Barna.

Thousands of people participated on Sunday night in protest rallies in major cities across the country against the Emergency Ordinance amending the laws of justice and to show solidarity with the protest actions of magistrates.

USR and PLUS leaders, Dan Barna and Dacian Ciolos, participated in the protest rally in Victories Square in Bucharest. AGERPRES .