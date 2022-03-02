Orthodox believers in Maramures and Satu Mare counties support Ukrainian refugees

Representatives of the Orthodox cult in Maramures and Satu Mare counties continue to provide support to refugees, consisting of food and accommodation, and also provide transportation for those intending to leave Romania for another destination, priest Adrian Dobreanu, responsible for Media Communications from the Orthodox Episcopate of Maramures and Satmar, informed on Wednesday.

According to him, the team of volunteers and priests who are in Sighetu Marmatiei, Halmeu and Petea Customs immediately offer support to women, children and the elderly according to the needs of each person.On Tuesday until late in the evening, the parish of Barsana commune accommodated 56 people (women with children) and provided transport to Italy for 16 Ukrainians. Also, 40 students were transported to Bucharest by train, the cost of tickets being covered by Barsana Parish and Breb Parish.In Oncesti, with the first involvement of the parish priest Ioan Tomoiaga, 45 people were accommodated in two boarding houses: 30 medical students in Ukraine, originally from Morocco, and 7 mothers with children in another boarding house, and transport for 8 students to Bucharest was provided.Petrova Monastery accommodated 21 people; Sighet - Campu Negru Parish accommodated 16 people; the Orthodox parishes of Mara, Vadul Izei - Sugau and Stramtura - Valea Satului provided diapers, sanitation products, milk powder and other necessary items for 100 children.The "Assumption of the Blessed Virgin" Orthodox Parish in Sighetu Marmatiei offered 200 sandwiches for refugees and the Barsana Orthodox Parish offered 650 sandwiches, water and fruit.Also, parents Vasile Dunca and Cosmin Petrovai, ministers at the "St. Joseph the Confessor" Orthodox Parish in Sighet VII, volunteered to distribute food and food to refugees.Priest Vasile Grigor from the parish of Sighetu Marmatiei, with the support of some people, bought pampers, powdered milk and sanitary products, as well as bandages, bandages and garlands for the volunteers of the Ukrainian army.The volunteer members of the "We Give and We Give Ourselves" Association, coordinated by priest Dan Sidau, selected the food at the Multipurpose Hall in Sighetu Marmatiei. Also, young people from the Sighet Archdiocese (high school and college students) do volunteer shifts, 6 by rotation at 12-hour intervals.Also, the Romanian Orthodox Archdiocese of Viseu is involved in various social-missionary activities which consist in the transport of refugees from Ukraine, from Sighet to Petea Customs in Satul Mare and Baia Mare counties.Believers from the Certeze Orthodox Parish, Oas Archdiocese, donated 2,000 pairs of new thick socks at Halmeu Customs in Satu Mare County.