Orthodox Church's Patriarch Daniel: Holy Easter gives a meaning to our entire existence

The celebration of the Resurrection of our Lord gives a meaning to our entire existence, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) Daniel said in his word on the occasion of the Resurrection service at the downtown Bucharest Patriarchal Cathedral, delivered alongside the patriarchal Vicar Bishop Varlaam Ploiesteanul and the Vicar Bishop of the Bucharest Archbishopric Timotei Prahoveanul.

"This celebration of Our Lord's Resurrection is the Church's heart of light and fire in general and of the Orthodoxy in particular. This celebration is giving a meaning to our entire existence. That's why in the Synaxarium of the holiday it is said that today we celebrate the transition of the being to the uncreatedness of the Universe," the patriarch said.The head of the BOR asserted that the entire history is heading to its resurrection and urged the attendees to give peace and joy to the ones around them, these Easter days.The Orthodox and Greek-Catholic believers celebrate on Sunday, 8 April, the Resurrection of Lord Jesus.

AGERPRES .