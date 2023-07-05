 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Otopeni customs inspectors impound undeclared cigarettes worth almost RON 36,000

captură YouTube
tigari contrabanda

Otopeni customs inspectors have seized 28,800 Dunhill cigarettes worth almost RON 36,000, according to a press release of the Romanian Customs Authority on Wednesday.

"Customs inspectors of the Otopeni Passengers Border Customs Office - Bucharest Regional Customs Directorate, together with border police officers of the Bucharest Airports - Otopeni Border Crossing Surveillance and Control Centre (CSCTFABO), conducted specific checks in order to combat trafficking in tobacco products, seizing from two passengers travelling on the Otopeni - Luton route, 28,800 unmarked Dunhill cigarettes as undeclared goods that evaded customs clearing. The estimated value of the impounded goods is roughly RON 36,000."

Since there are suspicions that the constituent elements of criminal offences are met, the cases were handed over to the border police with CSCTFABO for further investigations.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.