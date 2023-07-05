Otopeni customs inspectors impound undeclared cigarettes worth almost RON 36,000

Otopeni customs inspectors have seized 28,800 Dunhill cigarettes worth almost RON 36,000, according to a press release of the Romanian Customs Authority on Wednesday.

"Customs inspectors of the Otopeni Passengers Border Customs Office - Bucharest Regional Customs Directorate, together with border police officers of the Bucharest Airports - Otopeni Border Crossing Surveillance and Control Centre (CSCTFABO), conducted specific checks in order to combat trafficking in tobacco products, seizing from two passengers travelling on the Otopeni - Luton route, 28,800 unmarked Dunhill cigarettes as undeclared goods that evaded customs clearing. The estimated value of the impounded goods is roughly RON 36,000."

Since there are suspicions that the constituent elements of criminal offences are met, the cases were handed over to the border police with CSCTFABO for further investigations.