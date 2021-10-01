 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Out-of-town emergency workers dispatched to help extinguish fire at hospital

pompieri

Crews of the Calarasi Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) and Ialomita Inspectorate for Emergency Situations were dispatched to Constanta on Friday to help put out a fire that broke out at the intensive care unit of the Constanta Infectious Diseases Hospital, agerpres reports.

"In support of the local emergency workers, seven SMURD ambulances and a special vehicle for transporting multiple victims will be sent from ISU Calarasi, and a SMURD ambulance and a special vehicle for transporting multiple victims will come from ISU Ialomita," according to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU).

A fire broke out on Friday at the intensive care unit of the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Constanta that triggered a code red emergency plan.

According to IGSU the fire generated an open flame and large smoke emissions.

Action was being taken to evacuate the patients.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.