Outgoing DefMin Les: Our servicemen are Romania's most important ambassadors to the world

The day of October 25 represents a landmark with a special significance in the consciousness of the Romanian people, beyond its strictly historical significance, states outgoing Minister of National Defense Gabriel Les in the message conveyed on the celebration of the Romanian Army Day, potrivit Agerpres.

''75 years ago today the Romanian Army succeeded trough the acts of bravery of all the heroes of the Romanian nation to free the last sliver of the country's land from the Hitlerist - Hortyst occupation, and went on to contribute significantly to the liberation of Hungary and Czechoslovakia. The living proof of those glorious times are the brave war veterans who participated in the most important battles of the Romanian Army during the Second World War. Paulis, Oarba de Mures or Carei are just a few of the moments of sacrifice and glory etched in the collective memory of the Romanian people and relived with emotion by their few survivors - the war veterans. Even today they are able to evoke for us the moments of great hardship they've been through in order to fulfill their sacred mission - that of freeing their country from foreign occupation. We, today's generations, have the moral duty to commemorate their acts of bravery and to pay a pious tribute to those who laid down their lives for their homeland and people," Les said in his message.

According to him, the second special event by historical importance marked on October 25 is the 60th anniversary of the annual celebration of the Romanian Army Day (created under Decree No. 381 of October 1, 1959).

The Defense Minister also emphasizes the sacrificial spirit of the Romanian servicemen carrying out their missions in the country and as part of international coalitions.

"Our servicemen who today carry out their missions in the country or as part of international coalitions or alliances prove that the spirit of sacrifice is a trait of the Romanian people and, by accomplishing their missions to the highest standards, they remain among the most important ambassadors of Romania to the world. Unfortunately, 30 troops of the Romanian Army have paid the price of blood for their participation in missions in the theaters of operations, but their sacrifice is not in vain. We are bound to keep their memory alive and not forget their acts of bravery. The candle flame of national gratitude burning at the icons that watch over the memory of the heroes of the Romanian Army and nation will never go out," says Les in the conclusion of his message on the Romanian Army Day.