Over 108,000 acute respiratory infections registered during February 6-12

Agerpres
INSP

A number of 108,672 cases of acute respiratory infections - clinical flu, URTI and pneumonia - were reported between February 6 and 12, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed on Thursday.

According to the source, 9.1% more cases were registered compared to the previous week.

Between February 6 and 12, 2,773 cases of clinical flu were reported nationally, compared to 2,788 cases registered in the previous week, told Agerpres.

In the same period, 449 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza were reported (44 with AH3 virus, 139 with AH1 virus, 243 with non-subtyped influenza A virus and 23 with influenza B virus).

According to the INSP, since the beginning of the season, 65 confirmed deaths with influenza virus have been reported, of which: 40 with influenza virus type A H1 (of which 1 co-infection with SARS-CoV-2 and RSV and 1 co-infection with RSV ), 10 with influenza virus type A H3 (of which 2 co-infections with SARS-CoV-2), 15 with influenza virus type A, non-subtyped (of which 3 co-infections with SARS-CoV-2).

Until February 12, 1,469,874 people from at-risk groups were vaccinated against influenza, with serum distributed by the Ministry of Health.

