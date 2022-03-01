 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Over 12,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania, in Botosani County, since start of war

Sursa: Inquam Photos / Alex Nicodim
ucraineni refugiati vama siret

More than 12,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Romania's territory since the beginning of the war and until now through the Stanca-Costesti and Radauti Prut-Lipcani border crossing points, the Botosani Prefecture announced on Tuesday.

According to the representatives of the Prefecture, between February 24 and March 1, 3,202 cars belonging to the citizens of Ukraine also entered Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the last 12 hours, 1,711 people and 429 cars entered Romania through the two border crossing points in Botosani County. Most people crossed the Radauti border crossing point, where 1,035 people and 358 cars were registered.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.