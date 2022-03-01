Over 12,000 Ukrainians have entered Romania, in Botosani County, since start of war

More than 12,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered Romania's territory since the beginning of the war and until now through the Stanca-Costesti and Radauti Prut-Lipcani border crossing points, the Botosani Prefecture announced on Tuesday.

According to the representatives of the Prefecture, between February 24 and March 1, 3,202 cars belonging to the citizens of Ukraine also entered Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

In the last 12 hours, 1,711 people and 429 cars entered Romania through the two border crossing points in Botosani County. Most people crossed the Radauti border crossing point, where 1,035 people and 358 cars were registered.