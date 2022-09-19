Over 1,600 persons have been vaccinated against COVID last week

A number of 1,630 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were inoculated over September 12 - 18, of which 355 represented the first dose, 317 - the second dose, 646 - the third dose and 312 - the fourth dose, according to the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases within the National Institute of Public Health.

Of the total number of doses inoculated, 19 were Pfizer Pediatric.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020, 16,891,920 vaccine doses have been given to 8,137,594 people.

A number of 8,125,628 people received the complete scheme and 2,626,210 received up to the third dose.

Overall, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, there have been 20,063 side effects to the COVID vaccines recorded, 2,242 of the local type and 17,821 of the systemic type. AGERPRES