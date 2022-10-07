Over 17 tons of ferrous scrap waste and spent catalysts, stopped at Giurgiu border crossing point

Over 17 tons of sawdust and ferrous chip waste and 600 kilograms of used car catalyst waste from Bulgaria for Romania and the Netherlands, respectively, were stopped by the border police at PTF Giurgiu, told Agerpres.

"In the last 24 hours, at different time intervals, the border policemen of the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point stopped for control, on the way to enter the country, two means of transport driven by two Bulgarian citizens aged 45, respectively 50 years. According to the presented documents, the drivers were transporting sawdust waste, ferrous metal and used car catalysts from Bulgaria and their destination countries were Romania and the Netherlands, respectively. As there were suspicions regarding the legality of these transports, the border police requested authorized support to the commissioners of the Giurgiu Environmental Guard," according to a press release issued by the Giurgiu Border Police Inspectorate on Friday.

From verifying the transfer documents, it was established that they are incomplete, thus not complying with the legal provisions.

In this situation, the border authorities did not allow the means of transport to enter Romania, the waste being returned to the sending companies.