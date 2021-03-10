Over 1,900 companies dissolved in January 2021

The number of dissolved companies has dropped by 30.22% in January 2021, in comparison with the first month of the previous year, to 1,905, as opposed to 2,730, according to the centralized data of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC), as reported by AGERPRES.

The activity area which recorded most dissolved companies in January 2021 is retail and wholesale, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, where 577 companies were dissolved at a national level. From the previous year, companies dissolved in this sector have gone down by 26.4%.

The processing and construction industries are two areas of activity where a large number of companies were dissolved, namely 181 (minus 27.02%, respectively 176 )minus 35.29%).