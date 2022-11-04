Over 1m Romanians get flu vaccinations

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Friday that so far this year, about 1,100,000 Romanians have been immunised against influenza for free, told Agerpres.

Another 400,000 doses of the flu vaccine are available, but the quantity can be supplemented, if there is demand for it.

"As many as 1.1 million people have been vaccinated [against influenza]. There are about 400,000 doses left, just under 400,000 doses available. They will probably be exhausted this month. We are thinking of supplementing the quantity, if there is any more demand for it. (...) We have already made an inventory, and we are trying to use up the current stockpile by the end of the month," said Rafila.

He added that he hopes this month the new version of the vaccine against COVID-19 will arrive in Romania.

"I hope that this month we can also have the new version of the vaccine available. Of the new version of the vaccine, we are trying to get a quantity that is somewhere around 25% of that contracted for 2022. The doses in the warehouses are in the warehouses until at the expiration date, there is nothing we can do because there is no desire on the part of any other country to receive them, even for free. So it is clear that they will stay here, and as they expire, they will have to be neutralised accordingly. (...) Probably up to three million doses as against 11.2 million contracted," said the minister.