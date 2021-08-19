Over 2,000 artists of 38 countries to create 600 events at International Theater Festival in Sibiu

Over 2,000 artists of 38 countries will create 600 events starting on Friday, for 10 days, at the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS), a press release of the organizers informs.

"The 28th edition of the Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) starts on Friday, and, over 10 days, will transform Sibiu into the international capital of theater, dance, music, circus and acrobatics, through a diverse program that reunites great names of the show arts and representations in world premiere. FITS is to take place between August 20 and 29, 2021, and the topic of this year, 'Building hope together', is transposed into reality by an edition that brings together 2,000 artists from 38 countries, over 600 events and 100 shows broadcast online. The festival is a celebration of the show arts, which present artistic manifestations from the entire world, created by names such as: Charlotte Rampling, Israel Galvan, Denis O'Hare, Helmut Sturmer, Yoshi Oida," the FITS release shows.

On the first evening of the Festival, the public is invited to the Main Square, at the Symphonic Concert of the Romanian Chamber Orchestra, directed by Cristian Macelaru, the day's program being completed by theater shows, exhibitions, acrobatics and will conclude with the traditional firework show near the Theater grounds, Agerpres informs.

"It's an edition, without using grand words, almost heroic, that we do with indescribable joy, but also immense efforts. The fact that we can think a different kind of normality together, which would move forward our dreams, our hopes, our power to create, the power to believe and the joy of meeting beauty, is the linchpin of all we must do. I must thank all those who are making this effort and who've understood how important the assumption and commitment we prove actually is," said the president of FITS, actor Constantin Chiriac.

The new FITS mobile app can now be downloaded freely from the App store and Google Play Store.