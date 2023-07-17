Over 2,000 dancers from 30 dance schools, studios & dance initiatives to perform in Night Dance on Aug. 26

Over 2,000 dancers from 30 dance schools, studios and dance initiatives will take to the street on August 26 on Bucharest's Victoriei Thoroughfare, as part of the first edition of the Dance Night, featuring some 15 dance styles.

Six landmark areas on Victoriei Thoroughfare - the Military Club, the Revolution Monument, the Radisson Hotel, the Monteoru Garden, the Casino Palace and the Enescu Museum - will become between 17:00 and 20:00 hrs venues for street dance performances and flash-mobs by professional dancers; the Bucharesters will be invited to actively engage in the groove too, the event's initiators Daniela Samoil-Istrate and Dragos Samoil announced on Monday during a press conference held at the headquarters of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR).

The actual Dance Night featuring dance schools will start at 19:00, offering for three hours free dance lessons to all visitors. They will be able to try various dance styles, from Argentine tango, salsa, bachata and kizomba, to contemporary dance, street dance, waltz, hip-hop, popular dances or Indian/Bollywood dance.

The event will culminate with the Great Dance Party (Dancers of Bucharest) which will kick off at 22:00 hrs, in the foyer of the Multi-purpose Hall.

Two playlists will be presented alternately - Latin Fiesta, featuring Latin dance music (salsa, bachata, kizomba, tango), and All Times Dance Hits - featuring the most popular dance hits from the pop, rock, disco, funk, hip-hop, electro area, nostalgic Romanian dance hits, and best of decades (1990-2000, 2000-2010 and 2010-2022).

"The Dance Night is a unique opportunity to discover the beauty of dance, to feel its energy and benefits for the mind and body, connecting amateurs and professionals alike in an open relationship based on the same coordinates: the joy and pleasure of dancing," added Dragos Samoil.

Daniela Samoil-Istrate reminded that this is the first ever Dance Night and that she would like the event to grow from one year to another and also reach other cities in the future.

The Dance Night is a Creator Media Team project coordinated by Dragos Samoil and Daniela Samoil-Istrate, in partnership with ARCUB and ICR. AGERPRES