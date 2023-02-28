Over 20,000 visitors at Romania's Tourism Fair - spring edition

Over 20,000 visitors came to Romania's Tourism Fair (TTR), the spring edition, which took place between 23 and 26 February at Romexpo, told Agerpres.

According to a press release issued by the exhibition centre, the event recorded an internationalisation rate of 49pct, with 151 companies from 10 countries participating in the fair: Bulgaria, Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, Israel, Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Turkey.

Bulgaria, Greece, Israel, Morocco, Tunisia and the Republic of Moldova had an official participation in the spring edition of the TTR. Attractive offers for travelers interested in exploring the Republic of Moldova were presented by 12 co-exhibitors in a 35 square meter stand.

"We are very pleased with the positive feedback received after the event. On the one hand, the visitors were extremely satisfied that the agencies brought to the fair the most desired and popular destinations, discounted even by 50pct, and, on the other hand, the attending companies achieved both their sales and image goals. We thank all for their participation and collaboration. We hope we'll see each other again just as involved and excited and with the same energy at the autumn edition," PR Romexpo Oana Netbai stated.

Within the fair, agencies promoted their early booking offers for the 2023 summer season, both for Romanian and foreign destinations. Tourists were especially interested in the discount holidays and 50pct off for Easter, 1st May period, but also for summer holidays.

The most popular destinations at the TTR 2023 were Egypt, Bulgaria, Turkey, Northern Greece, Tunisia, Dubai, but also city breaks to Paris, Venice and Rome or stays on the French Riviera, Italian Riviera, Malta, Tuscany and Tenerife.

For the 1st May mini-vacation, Romanians sought offers on the Romanian coast or in the most beautiful mountain areas of our country.

Travel enthusiasts with bigger budgets were eager for exotic getaways in the Maldives, Bali, Zanzibar or Seychelles and bought packages discounted by up to 40pct.

The autumn edition of Romania's Tourism Fair will take place between 9 and 12 November.