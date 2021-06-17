Over 25 tons of PET, textile waste, stopped at Hungarian border

Over 25 tons of used PET (polyethylene terephthalate) and textile, which were about to enter the country through the western Bors and Nadlac II Border Crossings, were stopped by the authorities at the border, the drivers having no legal documents.

In Bors, the border police checked a truck driven by a 48-year-old Romanian, who was transporting, according to the shipping notice of wares, used PET from a trading company from Slovakia for a company in Romania.

"There are suspicions regarding the legality of the transports, the border police requested authorized support from the representatives of Oradea Coast Guard. Upon checking, it was noticed that the truck was loaded with used PET which were in fact waste, for which the driver did not present the necessary documentation stated by the law for the waste transfer. In total, the vehicle was transporting over 15,000 kilograms of waste," the Romanian Border Police announced on Thursday.

In western Nadlac II, 9.5 tons of textile waste were stopped at the border. The truck was being driven by a Romanian, who had documents for "second hand textiles" brought from Norway.

In this case too, there were suspicions regarding the legality of transport, and the Arad border police requested authorized support from representatives of the Bucharest General Commissariat within the National Coast Guard, who, following the analysis of documents presented, found that "the checked cargo does not fulfill the legal conditions of entering the country's territory, the driver not having the necessary documentation stated by the law for waste transfer".

In both cases, the control authorities did not allow the transported goods to enter Romania's territory.