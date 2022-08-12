Over 270,000 persons cross border points, in last 24 hours

Approximately 279,300 persons, Romanian and foreign citizens, with over 67,000 means of transportation, have carried out control formalities (both inbound and outbound), through border crossing points nationwide, on Thursday.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, there were 133,585 persons inbound, including 12,081 Ukrainian citizens (going down by 10.73% from the previous day). Starting with February 10 (pre-conflict period), and until Thursday, at 24:00, 1,899,223 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania, nationwide.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 58 illegal acts (27 infractions and 31 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens. The value of the seized undeclared goods (which were to be smuggled into the country) amounts to approximately RON 127,000. Fines worth approximately RON 32,000 were also issued.

17 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, while 48 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.