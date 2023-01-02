Over 300 driver's licenses seized by police on first day of the year

Over 300 driver's licenses were seized by the traffic police on the first day of this year, who also applied approximately 3,000 fines worth 1.4 million RON, the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed on Monday.

According to a statement from the MAI sent to AGERPRES, in the last 24 hours, the main missions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were to prevent and combat illegal acts, increase the level of road safety, supervise and control the state border and ensure effective intervention in emergency situations, Agerpres informs."In the last 24 hours, the traffic police detained 306 driving licenses and withdrew 74 registration certificates. The police and gendarmes found 2,969 contraventions for which fines of over 1.4 million lei were imposed," the press release mentions.Also on Sunday, MAI structures intervened in 5,374 events, 3,555 of which were circumscribed to maintaining public order, and 1,819 to emergency situations."At the level of the police structures, 919 possible crimes were reported, over 19% of which were ex officio. Based on the evidence administered by the police in criminal cases in progress, during Sunday, preventive measures were ordered for 10 people , and as a result of the ongoing investigations, five perpetrators were identified in two criminal files," the quoted source states.Also, the MAI shows that the police crews detected nine people wanted nationally or internationally, against whom legal measures were ordered, and the police and gendarmes caught 164 criminals in the act, who committed 160 criminal acts.Among the firemen's missions, most (1,506) were for the provision of emergency medical assistance, 128 for extinguishing fires and eight for extrication, during the interventions of the firemen, 16 people were saved.As for the pilots of the General Aviation Inspectorate, they performed 11 aero-medical missions, saving nine people in emergency situations, the quoted source specifies.