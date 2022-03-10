Over 4,400 Ukrainian refugees, through Botosani, Sculeni, Iasi BCPs in last 12/24 hours

Over 1,200 refugees from Ukraine have entered Romania in the last 12 hours through the border crossing points in northern Botosani County, the Institution of the Prefect announced.

"Last night, from 20.00, until this morning, at 08.00, 1,226 Ukrainian citizens and 211 vehicles entered Romania through the Radauti-Prut and Stanca Border Crossing Points," the Institution of the Prefect transmitted.

More than 3,280 Ukrainians have entered Romania in the last 24 hours through the border crossing points in Sculeni and Iasi-Feroviar, prefect Bogdan Cojocaru informed on Thursday.

According to the cited source, on March 9, between 00.00 and 23.59, at the Sculeni Border Crossing Point, 1,209 cars entered the country, 4,647 people, of whom 2,568 Ukrainian citizens, and a total of 944 people, of whom 721 Ukrainian citizens in 6 trains entered through the Iasi-Feroviar border crossing point.

On Thursday, at 10.00, out of the 2,489 places available for Ukrainian refugees in Iasi County, 1,120 were occupied and 1,369 were vacant.

In Iasi County there is an integrated center dedicated to supporting refugees from Ukraine that operates around the clock.