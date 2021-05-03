Over 48k children in special protection system at end of 2020

As many as 48,031 children were in the special protection system at the end of last year, of which 13,961 children (29.07 pct) benefited from a special protection measure in residential services, according to statistics from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MMPS).

Of these, 10,968 children were in public residential services and 2,993 children were in private residential services, agerpres.ro confirms.

On the other hand, 34,070 children (70.93 pct) benefited from a special protection measure in family-type services, of which 17,873 children were in foster care, 11,872 children were in relatives up to and including the fourth degree, whilst 4,325 children were with other families or individuals.

"Cutting the entry of children into the special protection system would not have been possible without the development of services to prevent the separation of children from parents (day centres, recovery centres, counseling centres, etc.). As of January 1, 2005, public assistance services at the level of local councils are the main responsible for their development, reaching on 31 December, 2020 to provide services for 39.97 pct of children benefiting from such services, for 26.21 pct providing accredited private bodies, and 33.82 pct are beneficiaries of the prevention services offered by the General Directorates of Social Assistance and Child Protection (DGASPC)," the representatives of MMPS say.

As of 31 December, 2020, there were 1,102 public residential services and 308 residential services of accredited private bodies. These services include: classic or modulated placement centres, flat apartments, family houses, maternal centres, emergency reception centres, other services (service for the development of independent living skills, day and night shelter).

Out of the total of 1,410 residential services, 280 (269 public residential services and 11 private residential services, respectively) were for children with disabilities. The number of children benefiting from a special protection measure in these services for children with disabilities was as of 31 December, 2020, 4,032 children, a decrease of 558 children compared to the same period of 2019.

At the end of last year, within the General Directorates of Social Assistance and Child Protection at the level of the counties / Bucharest districts, 32,485 people were employed in the Child Protection department, with 290 people less than on 30 June, 2020 and 412 people less compared to the similar period in 2019.

Out of the total of 32,485 employees, 4,698 (14.46 pct) were employed in the DGASPC's own apparatus; 11,680 (35.96 pct) were professional foster carers; 12,142 (37.37 pct) were employed in residential services; 3,965 (12.21 pct) were employed in day care services.