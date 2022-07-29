Over 50 human trafficking cases solved under Romania-UK co-operation in last seven-eight years

Head of the Bucharest Organised Crime Brigade (BCCO) Bogdan Motoroiu said on Friday that because the excellent co-operation between the relevant Romanian and UK authorities in the last seven-eight years, more than 50 human trafficking cases were solved similar to the one in which a Romanian was sentenced in July 2022 to 11 years and eight months in prison for the sexual exploitation of two young women.

"There is good co-operation with the UK authorities, which is also revealed by the good practices that the Romanian authorities and the UK authorities have developed over the recent years in the area of combatting human trafficking. In the last seven-eight years, the number of cases in which the joint investigation team was used is somewhere over 50," Motoroiu told a news conference at the Press Centre of the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR) on the rescue of two young women in the UK.

He informed that missions conducted together with the UK counterparts have led to a Romanian national domiciled in Constanta County being sentenced to 11 years and 8 months in prison for the sexual exploitation of two persons. AGERPRES