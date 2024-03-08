Over 609,000 female shareholders or associates in Romanian companies as of late January

The number of female shareholders or associates in Romanian companies was standing at 609,470 at the end of January 2024, making up 36.5% of the total shareholders or associates, according to statistics with the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC).

According to the same data, male shareholders or associates numbered over 1.06 million (63.5%) in the total of 1,669,759 associates or shareholders in Romania as of the end of January 2024.

The total number of active legal entities was 1,230,709 during the same period.

ONRC statistics show that the highest number of female shareholders / associates was recorded in Bucharest City - 133,925 (35.52%), and the counties of Cluj - 33,646 (35.38%), Ilfov - 33,146 (37.37%) and Timis - 27,407 (35.38%), while the lowest were reported in the counties of Covasna - 3,668 (35.59%), Mehedinti - 4,015 (36.99%) and Botosani - 4,412 (34.86%).