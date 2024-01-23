Over 6,100 Ukrainians enter Romania on Monday, a total of 130,200 people cross border

More than 6,100 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Monday, while a total of 130,200 Romanian and foreign citizens and some 38,700 means of transport completed border control formalities, informs the General Inspectorate of Border Police in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

There were 59,113 people entering Romania, including 6,106 Ukrainian citizens.

As of 10 February 2022 (pre-conflict period), 7,173,300 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

The border police have found 31 illegal acts (26 offences and 5 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounts to RON 12,485. Goods worth over RON 32,000 were impounded.

Also on Monday, 14 foreign citizens were denied entry to the country, as they did not meet the legal requirements, and 14 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.