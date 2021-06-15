Over 62 tons of waste discovered in PTF Giurgiu

The quantity of over 62 tons of aluminum and polystyrene, transported on four tractor-trailers by Bulgarian drivers from Bulgaria and Greece towards Bucharest, was stopped by border policemen at the Giurgiu Border Crossing Point (PTF Giurgiu) because they did not fulfill the legal conditions for transfer.

"In the past 24 hours, border policemen with the Border Crossing Point in Giurgiu conducted, on the inbound traffic lanes, specific controls on four road assemblies, which were driven by Bulgarian citizens, with ages between 42 and 67 years old. The drivers were transporting, according to documents accompanying the freight, a total quantity of 62,420 kilograms aluminum and polystyrene. The waste was loaded in Bulgaria or Greece and had as a destination, companies in Bucharest," shows a press release sent on Tuesday by PTF Giurgiu.

Because there were suspicions regarding the legality of transports, border policemen requested authorized support from the Giurgiu County Commissariat of the National Environment Guard, and following checks it was established that the notification documents for cross-border circulation presented by the four drivers were incomplete according to EC Regulation no. 1013/2006 on shipments of waste.

In this case, the authorities did not allow access on Romanian territory for the tractor-trailers.

In the past two and a half months, border policemen have denied entry to Romania, through the Giurgiu-Ruse PTF, for 308 tons of steel, plastic, aluminum, zinc, other metallic materials, metallic dust, brass shavings, and polystyrene waste materials that 14 Bulgarian drivers and 5 Romanian drivers were trying to bring into Romania with incomplete paperwork.